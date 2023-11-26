Mansoor Ali Khan Plans to Initiate Defamation Lawsuits Against Trisha Krishnan, Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Alleges Circulated Video Was 'Fabricated'

Following the demand for an unconditional apology to actress Trisha Krishnan due to his offensive, repulsive remarks, Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan has announced his intention to pursue defamation lawsuits against Trisha Krishnan, NCW member and actor/politician Khushbu Sundar, and megastar Chiranjeevi, two days after the said apology.

While many state that the apology was sarcastic in nature and not genuine or heartfelt, Trisha in a cryptic post on her Instagram, indicated forgiveness for the actor.

Mansoor Ali Khan to file a Defamation case aganist Trisha, Kushboo & Chiranjeevi. pic.twitter.com/y8kQ0W1wlE — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 26, 2023

But the irony is that Mansoor is choosing to file lawsuits claiming he has been wronged and his character has been 'assassinated' in public. Alleging bizarre charges, Mansoor declares that the three personalities in question have defamed him, disturbed public peace in both civil and criminal purposes for over a week and even planned a riot-like situation.

Mansoor emphasized once again that the viral video circulated was manipulated and doctored. He affirmed his intention to present the authentic video and additional evidence to establish his innocence when filing the cases on Monday.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY ABOUT?

It all began when a viral video of Mansoor emerged online, where the actor who has donned the role of a villain in several Tamil films spoke about his stint in Leo and expressed his displeasure at not getting an opportunity to share screen space with Trisha. He had remarked, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

His comments did not go down well with Trisha or Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who publicly condemned him and swore to never collaborate with him in future. Trisha's cause was further solidified when Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chimayi Sripada and several celebrities openly rallied in support of the actress.