Mansoor Ali Khan Has 'Prepared All Documents' To File Defamation Case Against Trisha Krishnan Over 'Rape' Comment

In a shocking turn of events, actor Mansoor Ali Khan has decided to file defamation case against his Leo co-star, actress Trisha Krishnan, on Tuesday (November 28). This comes days after Mansoor apologised to Trisha for his offensive rape comment.

Mansoor claimed that he has been wronged and his character has been 'assassinated' in public. Mansoor alleged bizarre charges and he reportedly stated that he has been defamed. Now, in an interview with News18, the actor revealed that he will file a case against Trisha.

Mansoor Ali Khan to sue Trisha

"We are filing a defamation case today. We have prepared all the documents. My lawyer will share all other information later today at 4 pm. He will meet the press," Mansoor said.

On Monday, it was also reported that Mansoor emphasised that the viral video circulated was manipulated and doctored. He affirmed his intention to present the authentic video and additional evidence to establish his innocence.

What did Mansoor say in the viral video?

A few days back, a video went viral in which Mansoor was seen addressing a press conference and expressed disappointment over not getting a chance to share screen space with Trisha in Leo.

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

While sharing his views, the actor said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

Soon after the video surfaced, Trisha slammed the actor and condemned his statement. "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," Trisha wrote on her official X account.

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Several other celebrities like Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada and Radikaa Sarathkumar also came out in support of Trisha.

Mansoor issues apology

On November 24, the actor apologised to Trisha for his disgusting and vile comment after severe backlash. He issued a statement and asked for forgiveness.

"My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me," a part of Mansoor's statement read. The actor, known for playing negative roles in Tamil films, reportedly added, "May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!! Amen."