Manoj Bajpayee talks about his National Award win for Bhonsle

Tell us about your character in Silence...

Silence is a whodunnit, a murder mystery. I play the role of ACP Avinash Verma, an extremely restless person and always in a hurry. He is also a divorcee, living away from his only daughter and is lonely. In fact, to get over his loneliness he throws himself into his job.

Do you feel you are getting typecast in hot-headed cop roles?

Me being typecast? Not at all! In fact, let me assure you, if I like the script, I will be doing more cop roles. No one could ever typecast me even in the past 26 years. I will keep playing roles of cops, lawyers and gangsters in future. It is never about the profession but the character that you are playing. It is never about the uniform, but the character who is wearing the uniform!

There is also a bad side to policing. Police atrocities have led to several uprisings globally, like ‘Black Lives Matter’. What is your take since you are playing the role of a cop here?

Every department in administration has to face challenges and cops have committed atrocities across the world. Yes, people have rightly protested as well. However, the good work that cops have done and their contribution to society at large cannot be disputed at all. Can you name any department that has never been in the middle of controversies? One cannot question the entire department for the fault of a few people. You have to look at both sides of the situation.