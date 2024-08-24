Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Having 'Flashes' Of Anxiety: 'I Behave In Such Way...'

Manoj Bajpayee |

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has delivered a spellbound with his portrayal of Arun Batra in Gulmohar. He was also honoured with a special mention at the 70th National Film Awards. The Family Man actor recently talked about the complicity of his character and the emotions that he went through particularly highlighting the facts about anxiety.

He talked about his personal experience with anxiety and how he channels it into his work. Speaking to News18, the actor said, “You know, how did I overcome it? Anxiety. I mean, I have flashes of anxiety, you know, in life. I don’t know. I’m blessed with a different mettle altogether.”

Manoj furthermore talked about dealing with his anxiety and revealed what steps he take to overcome it. “When I’m down and out, that is the time I’m aggressively trying to get back. I’m not somebody who will sit in the room and feel the anxiety and not do anything. But I don’t give any credit to myself. That’s just the way I am. I fight it out. And like a hungry tiger, when I feel down and even a little bit depressed, I start working very hard and push myself to be the best version of myself,” Manoj concluded.

Gulmohar is directed by Rahul V. Chittella, and produced by Star Studios, Autonomous Works; Chalkboard Entertainment. The film story revolves around the Batra family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home, and how this shift in their lives is a rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

Manoj is known for his OTT hits in series such as The Family Man, Silence 2, Killer Soup, and more. He will be next in Despath, and The Fable.