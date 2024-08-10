Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has captivated the audience with his role as Sardar Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

The Bhaiyya Ji actor revealed that many scenes from the film have been improvised and specially mentioned the washing cloth scene with Reema Sen. During an interview with Times Now, he recalled, "Many scenes that we improvised, mainly with Durga (Reema Sen) washing the clothes. And that has become such a historical scene for the audience. So many memes are made every day. Most of it was improvised when we were doing the workshop. And it stayed in the film because that's the kind of director Anurag is. If he sees something, he's ready to change the script."

He further added, "He is ready to rewrite if the actor is giving him an experience that he has never thought of. He will go ahead and, you know, encourage the actor or the technicians, to put in their best. And he's ready to embrace it fully."

Talking about Gangs Of Wasseypur, the epic black comedy is directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. The film is shot in the locations of Varanasi, Bihar, and Chunar. It was released in 2012.

Gangs Of Wasseypur story revolves around the clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan which later leads to the dismissal of Khan from Wasseypur.

Known for his complex characters of characters, Manoj has impressed the audiences with his unforgettable roles in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Aligarh.

He has also given some great Ott hits in series such as The Family Man, Silence 2, Killer Soup, and more. He will be next in Despath, and The Fable.