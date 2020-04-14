Mankind Angel: Pak singer Taher Shah to make music for Hollywood movie after recently released 'Farishta'?

Popular Pakistani singer Taher Shah recently made headlines for his latest cringe-worthy track, 'Farishta'. After making the internet's ears bleed, the singer took to his social media to announce his Hollywood plans. In a now-deleted tweet, Taher wrote, "I will very soon release the new music of my upcoming 'Eye to Eye' Hollywood movie."

After giving the internet generation its dose of cringe, Taher Shah is all set to mark his Hollywood debut. The singer shared the 'philosophy' of his latest song 'Farishta' through the post. The post read, "The philosophy of song 'Farishta' is that children are like angels. Angels are sacred so we can righteously equate them with angels. These soft blossoms are an asset of a civilized nation."

However, what grabbed the attention of netizens were the last few lines that teased Taher Shah's Hollywood debut. He wrote, "With being certain that my admirers across the world will like 'Farishta' song video and with me disseminate the message of love and peace in the entire world because there is a 'Farishta' in the shape of a child. With this hope that this song will fulfill my admirers demand about 'Angel' song Urdu track. Hence 'Farishta' song video is the gift for my admirer, Moreover, I will very soon release the new music of my upcoming 'Eye to Eye' Hollywood movie."

