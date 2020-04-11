Pakistani singer Taher Shah drops new song 'Farishta'; Twitter says 'oh bhai, maro mujhe maro'

Extremely popular for giving the internet generation its dose of cringe, Pakistani singer Taher Shah is at it again. On Friday evening, Shah dropped his latest song "Farishta" and left everyone on social media scratching their heads as to why did they watch the video.

The song was not only horrible but also featured animated graphics which are decades old. Also, the lyrics seen simply translated from his own song "Angel" which released in 2016 in English. However, the new song, to the disappointment of the Twitter community doesn't feature the singer himself because "Farishta" is dedicated to children, as the video description says, "CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH."

Watch Video: