Delhi Metro's hilarious dig at 'Masakali 2.0' is 'more creative than Tanishk Bagchi': Tweeple

Netizens took to the comments section to react to DMRC's tweet. A user commented, "DMRC twitter team is more creative than tanishk Bagchi. "

"Best Award for Destroying Masterpiece goes to "Neha Kakkar, Toni Kakkar, Tanishk Bakshi," read a comment.

Another commented, "Nothing beats the original track, plus I have a bias because I like good music."

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series launched the 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' that originally featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The hit song that featured actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was shot in Delhi Metro and was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics were penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The remix has not gone down well with fans and the original creative team behind the song - AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan and Prasoon Joshi have expressed their disappointment. On Friday, Singer Mohit Chauhan had said that there was no point for the recreated version of "Masakali" to be named after the original as it doesn't even sound like the track he sang for "Delhi 6".