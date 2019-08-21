Manish Malhotra opens Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Veteran designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday opened the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with the launch of his collection titled 'Maahrumysha'.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year. Wearing a dark green, heavily embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the "Ek Tha Tiger" actress completed the look with open beach waves and nude makeup.

The show comprised of a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle.