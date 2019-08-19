Is Manish Malhotra the right choice to open Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019?

With its completion of 20 years in the couture industry, Lakmé Fashion Week has always aimed to put India on the global map of fashion. Continuing the tradition of putting forward the best in fashion and innovation, the premier fashion platform is set to showcase a promising line-up of designers and creative presentations with its Winter/Festive 2019 edition, as Manish Malhotra returns to open this season.

The celebrated designer has been in the industry for decades and is loved by Bollywood stars for making them look charismatic every time they step into his ensembles. However, with new talent on board, and some following ethics by all means, is Malhotra the right choice after his public brush with plagiarism last year?

Here, we would like to recall when Deepika Padukone, made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 red carpet in a mesmerising white gown, with a plunging neckline. The Padmaavat actress turned heads as she sashayed down the for the paparazzi. However, Deepika’s outfit left the fashion police puzzled, asking if it belonged to Zuhair Murad from his 2018 bridal collection, or Manish Malhotra’s summer 2018 collection donned by Radhika Apte.