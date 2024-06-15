 Mandira Bedi Gets Emotional As She Talks About Husband Raj Kaushal's Death: 'Still Can't Listen To Kishore Kumar Music'
Mandira Bedi's husband, producer Raj Kaushal, passed away on June 30, 2021, due to a heart attack at the age of 50.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi opened up for the first time about her husband, producer Raj Kaushal's, death. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she stated that she had finally processed the loss enough to speak about it publicly, something she had been avoiding for the past three years.

Mandira said that she and her children think of Raj every day and that they have not forgotten him. She added that after Kaushal's death, the first year was very hard. "The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier," Mandira said.

Further, Mandira said that there are moments when she remembers him because of a song. "I’ve done the therapy I’ve needed to; there are times I still do it. As human beings, we are always a work in progress. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down... I started working two months after it happened. I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children," she added.

Mandira admitted that she still finds some things difficult. She revealed that although it has been six years since she had his car, she will now be selling it, having held onto it for emotional reasons.

"I’m going to shed a tear when it goes. So, it’s a work in progress. I’ve dealt with the bulk of it, but for the rest of my life, I’ll always grieve him. One thing I still can’t do is that I can’t listen to Kishore Kumar music," concluded Bedi.

Raj passed away on June 30, 2021, due to a heart attack at the age of 50.

