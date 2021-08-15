'The gaping void will never be filled': Mandira Bedi pens emotional post on husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary

For actor Mandira Bedi, August 15 is just not about Independence Day, her late husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary falls on the very same date.

On Sunday, Mandira took to Instagram and penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Raj.

"15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj's Birthday...Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here's hoping you're in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, she posted a throwback picture of her sharing smiles with Raj.

Loading View on Instagram

Raj, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was 49 when he breathed his last.

ALSO READ Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara perform pooja in memory of her late husband Raj Kaushal

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:13 PM IST