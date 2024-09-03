Manav Vij Reveals His Wife Meher Ran The House When He Was Out Of Work For 5 Years: 'Survived Because Of Her..'

Manav Vij and Meher Vij |

Actor Manav Vij is known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films. He married Meher Vij1 in 2009, and the duo has been often seen supporting each other in good and bad times. During the promotion of his upcoming show Tanaav Season 2, he opened up about his personal life, struggles, and how his wife supported her with financial problems when he had no work projects.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he said, "I have been out of work for 5 years. Meher was running the house. So she used to run the house, ghar chalta tha, I was trying my level best. Aur ye unka decision tha, ab ye sach hai mere 90% decisions voh leti hai. What she told me was, 'This is the thing, and you want to do this, so you will do it'. So I told her, 'I have 4 other things to do, and if I don't do that, what will we do? She said, 'I will do it'. So she ran the house and said, joh aapko lagta hai ab aap wahi karoge, and then Udta Punjab happened to me."

He believes that when you go for the right thing, no matter how many wrong places you land, you will always end up being at the right place. Manav also revealed that his career was shaped because of wife Meher and her decisions. In addition to this, Sudhir Mishra stated, "A lot of us have survived because of the women in our life."

Tanaav season 2 is an adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda. It stars Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The show also stars Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Arslan Goni, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana, and Danish Husain, among others.

The action thriller show is directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas and is produced by Applause Entertainment. It is all set to release on September 6, on SonyLIV.