Manav Vij on 'Tanaav': ‘I wanted to play the same role which the makers offered me’

Manav Vij is currently winning hearts with his performance in Tanaav, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Israeli series, Fauda. The actor plays the protagonist in the Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn-directed thriller.

When asked if he has seen the original series, Manav shares, “Yes, I saw the show two years back when it released and I totally loved it. While watching it, I kept thinking that I always do smaller roles but if I get to do something like this then it would be super fun. Producer Sameer Nair called me with so much faith. When they offered me the role, I asked the team why me. Any star would have loved to do it but more than me, they believed in me which was very surprising.”

“I am glad I did it since they were right about me. I feel when your show or film is in the right hands, you feel more secure. In fact, I wanted to play the same role which the makers offered me. This was the role for me where I could show that imperfection could be beautiful,” he adds.

Tanaav boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Arbaaz Khan, Sukhmani Sadana, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M.K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Waluscha De Sousa, Zarine Wahab, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora and Sumit Kaul.

Manav, who plays the central character in the ensemble cast, however, feels nothing airy about it. “I am glad that I found spirituality and surrendered to it soon in life. I have great people around me who keep me grounded. I follow Gurdaas Maan saab and his preachings, no work is big or small, it’s always the intention. More than the other cast, I feel I am supporting them in a show like Tanaav and if we all support each other, it would turn out so beautifully just the way this show did.”

Sharing further about his actress-wife Meher's reaction to the show and his performance, he reveals, “Funnily, she never considered that I am an actor but now she believes that I am better than her. I always feel she is a better performer than me. Honestly, I got inspired when I saw her in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar. Most of the time, I am competing with her only.”

On a parting note, Manav explains that every project he has done so far is a milestone in his career. “I feel every work you do is a game changer, even the smallest of roles. If you see in Udta Punjab, I only had five-six scenes but I still feel it did a lot to my acting career. I was involved with the project for nearly six months but I only shot for 10 days. As an actor, I do the job for which I am hired. Even in Gunjan Saxena, people loved my role. Besides Udta…, I feel Andhadhun, Laal Kaptaan were game changers too,” he concludes.