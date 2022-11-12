An Action Hero trailer launch: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals, 'Jaideep Ahlawat’s role is as strong as mine'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The trailer of Anirudh Iyer’s upcoming directorial debut film An Action Hero was launched in Mumbai on the night of November 10. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat and will hit screens on December 2. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

Opening up about his character, Ayushmann shares, “No one really knows what lies beneath a beautiful face. A mishap happens in the film and I have been accused of that incident which is why Jaideep’s character is chasing me throughout. The media is against me and I feel the entire narrative of the film is very topical. It is relatable to the people and the film industry but it is a lot more than an action film.”

Ayushmann Khurrana |

Ayushmann, who has always taken risks with his film choices explains how the ensemble cast also matters to him. “It has happened right from my first film. Jaideep is a parallel lead in the film, I feel it is important to have a Joker besides Batman. This is how it should balance out. In this film, it is difficult to differentiate between the hero and the villain. Both are so powerful. I am anyway a fan of Jaideep’s work. I remember watching Paatal Lok and since then I was waiting for an opportunity to work with him.” he adds.

On his working association with the film’s producers Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai, he avers, “I have done many projects with both of them but this is special since it is a debut film for so many people attached to it. It is my first action film.”

(l-r) Anirudh Iyer, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhushan Kumar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aanand L Rai |

Debutant director Anirudh states, “We never approached the film as an action film. We had to tell a certain story and action is situational in the film. More than an action film, it is a journey of a guy, who is being chased by someone. Even having a heroine opposite Ayushmann in the film wasn’t required. But, I would still want you all to see the film.”

Jaideep Ahlawat |

Jaideep, who is playing the antagonist in the film, concludes, “A lot of people ask me if I would ever do a negative role after Paatal Lok but it’s not the case. As Ayushmann rightly said, people can’t differentiate between a hero and a villain. I believe if a story appeals to me then I am okay to do any role.”