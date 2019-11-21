Mama's Girl! Aaradhya snuggling up to mom Aishwarya during an event is all things adorable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary. Following her norm every year, the actress marked an event at an NGO with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya.
During the event as the trio shared the podium, Aaradhya can be seen snuggling up to mommy Aishwarya. The candid pictures are all things adorable. Check out the reel below.
Aaradhya celebrated her eight birthday on November 16, lat week. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, several stars along with their kids attended her big bash.
Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007.
On the work front, she was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She recently lent her voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", in the film's dubbed Hindi version.
