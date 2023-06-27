 Malayalam Director Baiju Paravoor Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Kochi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Director Baiju Paravoor Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Kochi

Malayalam Director Baiju Paravoor Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Kochi

Baiju's family members and relatives believe that he died of food poisoning

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam film director Baiju Paravoor passed away on Monday (June 26) in Kochi. According to several media reports, Baiju died of suspected food poisoning.

The director and production controller had eaten food at a hotel in Kozhikode on June 24. However, soon after he returned home, he felt discomfort and headed to his wife's home in Kunnamkulam in Kerala.

After receiving treatment from a local hospital, Baiju returned home in Paravoor. But his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital in Kochi. He passed away on Monday morning.

Baiju's family members and relatives believe that he died of food poisoning.

Baiju has worked as a production controller in nearly 45 films. He was awaiting the release of his film Secret.

Read Also
Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajeev Sen Reacts To Trolls Targeting Picture With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa: 'Who Are You To Judge Us'

Rajeev Sen Reacts To Trolls Targeting Picture With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa: 'Who Are You To Judge Us'

Shah Rukh Khan To Share Screen Space With Daughter Suhana For Sujoy Ghosh's Action Thriller: Report

Shah Rukh Khan To Share Screen Space With Daughter Suhana For Sujoy Ghosh's Action Thriller: Report

'Scenes Cut With Hrithik-Preity, Cheques Received From Sunny Deol Film Bounced': Koi Mil Gaya Actor...

'Scenes Cut With Hrithik-Preity, Cheques Received From Sunny Deol Film Bounced': Koi Mil Gaya Actor...

Jr NTR Fan Shyam Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Ex-AP CM Naidu Alleges Role of YSRCP Members

Jr NTR Fan Shyam Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Ex-AP CM Naidu Alleges Role of YSRCP Members

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Tum Kya Mile Song From Rocky Aur Rani Will Make You Fall In Love

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Tum Kya Mile Song From Rocky Aur Rani Will Make You Fall In Love