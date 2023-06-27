Malayalam Director Baiju Paravoor Dies Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Kochi

Malayalam film director Baiju Paravoor passed away on Monday (June 26) in Kochi. According to several media reports, Baiju died of suspected food poisoning.

The director and production controller had eaten food at a hotel in Kozhikode on June 24. However, soon after he returned home, he felt discomfort and headed to his wife's home in Kunnamkulam in Kerala.

After receiving treatment from a local hospital, Baiju returned home in Paravoor. But his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital in Kochi. He passed away on Monday morning.

Baiju's family members and relatives believe that he died of food poisoning.

Baiju has worked as a production controller in nearly 45 films. He was awaiting the release of his film Secret.

Read Also Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi