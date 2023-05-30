Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi

Popular Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away in Kochi on Tuesday (May 30). He was 49. According to several media reports, Harish was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor's condition was 'critical' and his friends from the film industry had even appealed for financial assistance for his treatment and liver transplant. His relatives and colleagues had also started a fundraising initiative.

Reportedly, Harish's twin sister was prepared to donate her liver, however, they couldn't proceed due to financial issues.

Harish is popularly known for his comedic roles in several Malayalam movies like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, ‘Jo and Jo’ among several others.

