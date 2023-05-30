 Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi

Earlier this month, his friends from the film industry had appealed for financial assistance for his treatment and liver transplant

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Popular Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away in Kochi on Tuesday (May 30). He was 49. According to several media reports, Harish was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor's condition was 'critical' and his friends from the film industry had even appealed for financial assistance for his treatment and liver transplant. His relatives and colleagues had also started a fundraising initiative.

Reportedly, Harish's twin sister was prepared to donate her liver, however, they couldn't proceed due to financial issues.

Harish is popularly known for his comedic roles in several Malayalam movies like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, ‘Jo and Jo’ among several others.

Read Also
Actors who died of heart attack: From Nitesh Pandey to Sidharth Shukla
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan dies while undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Kochi

Shubman Gill hints at making acting debut after dubbing for Spider-Man's Indian avatar: 'I find...

Shubman Gill hints at making acting debut after dubbing for Spider-Man's Indian avatar: 'I find...

Kiara Advani gifts herself swanky new Mercedes Maybach car worth whopping ₹3 crore

Kiara Advani gifts herself swanky new Mercedes Maybach car worth whopping ₹3 crore

Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh looks unrecognisable without turban as singer Amar Singh Chamkila...

Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh looks unrecognisable without turban as singer Amar Singh Chamkila...

BTS' V, Jin, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo & others who never wanted to become a K-pop Idol

BTS' V, Jin, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo & others who never wanted to become a K-pop Idol