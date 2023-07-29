Malayalam Actress Shobana's Househelp Robs Her Of ₹41,000 - Here's What Happened When She Found Out

In a shocking incident, Malayalam actress Shobana was robbed by her househelp in Chennai recently, which left her stunned. The actress found out that small sums of money were being vanished from her coffers regularly, and it was then that she decided to lodge a police complaint.

After an investigation was launched in the case, cops found out that the one stealing the amount was none other than her househelp.

Shobana robbed of Rs 41,000

According to police, around Rs 41,000 was stolen by the househelp over the past few months.

The househelp, who hailed from Cuddalore, was reportedly employed by Shobana to take care of her mother, Anandam. During her stay in the house, she whisked away small sums of money regularly, which eventually amounted to Rs 41,000.

The cops said that the househelp had been sending the money to her daughter's account with the help of Shobana's daughter.

Post the investigation, Shobana requested cops to not take action against the househelp and decided to let her go. She said that the money would be recovered from the househelp's salary.

About Shobana

Shobana is a living legend of the Malayalam film industry. She is a two-time National Award winner and has also been honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Shobana has predominantly worked in Malayalam films, but has also tried her hand at Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, along with Hindi cinema as well.

Shobana is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and she has trained under Chitra Visweswaran and Padma Subrahmanyam.

