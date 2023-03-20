Happy Birthday Shobana: Throwback pics from the 53-year old actress' Instagram that are absolute gold from Malayalam and Tamil cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai or Shobana is a living legend of Malayalam cinema. A two-time National Award winning actor and Padmashri recipient, the actress turns 53 on March 21st. Presenting some beautiful throwback pics from her gram
A moment back in time with her father Chandrakumar Pillai and celebrated Malayalam filmmaker and art director Bharathan
With Tamil cinema legends Padmini and Sivaji Ganesan
With her co-star Mammooty with whom she has worked in several films including 'Kanamarayathu', 'Yathra', 'Anantaram', 'Pappayude Swantham Appoos', 'Mazhayethum Munpe' and 'Dhalapathy'
With Mohanlal on the sets of 'Thenmaaavin Kombath', which was directed by Priyadarshan
With Mohanlal on the sets of 'Pakshe', directed by Sree Mohan
With Suresh Gopi from a scene in 'Manichitrathazhu' for which she was awarded the National Award. Interestingly, the film was remade in Tamil as 'Chandramukhi' featuring Jyotika and in Hindi as 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' starring Vidya Balan
From a film set in 1988