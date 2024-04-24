Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Get Married In Kerala; FIRST Wedding Video Out

Popular Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Kerala. They exchanged vows at Guruvayoor temple on Wednesday (April 24). Several wedding pictures of the actors have surfaced on social media platforms.

Earlier today, the wedding photographer of the couple took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their intimate and traditional wedding.

In the dreamy pictures, Deepak is seen wearing a silk dhoti, and the bride looked beautiful in an off-white saree with green blouse. A video has also gone viral in which the they are seen performing wedding rituals.

Check out the photos and video here:

Soon after their wedding visuals surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and wished them a happy married life ahead.

Post their wedding, the couple also posed for the media.

Deepak and Aparna's relationship

According to media reports, the actors dated each other for several years before tying the knot. However, they have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. Several news reports stated that, last year, they were together in Bali for a vacation.

They reportedly met for the first time on the sets of their 2019 film Manoharam and fell in love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparna, 28, made her acting debut with the 2018 satirical comedy Njan Prakashan. She has been a part of other Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films like Secret Home, Dada, Aadikeshava and Beast.

On the other hand, Deepak was last seen in the Malayalam film Varshangalkku Shesham. He has also been a part of other films like Manjummel Boys, Christopher, Ullasam, John Luther, Heaven, Ilayaraja and others.