 Malayalam Filmmakers-PVR INOX Conflict: FEFKA Demands Compensation For Stopping Screenings, Threatens To Stage Protest
FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B announced the decision at a press conference held in Kochi

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Saturday said that no Malayalam film will be given to any PVR owned screen or theatre till it compensates producers from the southern state for the loss suffered by them due to the multiplex company not showing films made by them across India.

FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B announced the decision at a press conference held in Kochi where noted producers like Blessy Ipe Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan were also present.

Unnikrishnan said that there was an ongoing dispute between PVR and the film producer's association on the issue of virtual print fee (VPF) charged by the multiplex company.

article-image

The producers' association decided not to give any films to PVR's new screen at Forum Mall till the dispute was resolved, he said.

"As a countermeasure, PVR, with a cartel-like strategy, decided not to show any Malayalam film on any of the theatres or screens owned by them across India. This has caused a significant financial loss as well as mental pressure to producers, including Blessy," he said.

He said that PVR does not have the courage to take such a stand in the other south Indian states, but was taking unfair advantage of the Malayalam film industry's view of resolving issues democratically.

"It is not just a question of the problems of the film producers, it is also a question of the pride of Malayalam cinema and Malayalees as a whole.

"Therefore, we have decided that unless the producers are compensated for the loss they have suffered for the number of days their films were not shown, no Malayalam cinema would be given to any PVR theatre or screen anywhere. The producers' association have also assured us of their support," Unnikrishnan said.

Vineeth Sreenivasan said that it was not just an issue of the producers, as it also affects all the artists working in the Malayalam film industry.

