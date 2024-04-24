What Is The Age Gap Between Newlywed Actors Deepak Parambol & Aparna Das?

Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol tied the knot in Kerala on Wednesday (April 24). The couple exchanged wedding vows at Guruvayoor temple in the presence of their friends and family members. Several wedding pictures of the actors have surfaced on social media platforms.

According to news reports, the actors dated each other for several years before tying the knot. They first met on the sets of Manoharam and fell in love. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

What is the age difference between the actors?

Aparna was born in Muscat on September 10, 1995. Presently, she is 28 years old. Before making her acting debut, Aparna worked as an accountant for a couple of years.

On the other hand, Deepak is 35 years old. He was born on November 1, 1988, in Kerala. He made his Malayalam film debut with Malarvaadi Arts Club in the year 2010.

Aparna and Deepak's wedding photos

Earlier today, the wedding photographer of the couple took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their intimate and traditional wedding.

In the dreamy pictures, Deepak is seen wearing a silk dhoti, and the bride looked beautiful in an off-white saree with green blouse. A video has also gone viral in which the they are seen performing wedding rituals.

Aparna and Deepak worked together in the 2019 comedy film Manoharam.

It may be noted that Deepak recently rose to fame after being a part of the hit Malayalam thriller and survival drama Manjummel Boys. Some of his other popular films are Kannur Squad, Christopher, D Company, Thattathin Marayathu, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu and Thira among others.