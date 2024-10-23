 Malayalam Actor Bala Gets Married For 3rd Time, Reveals New Bride Is His 'Relative'
Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Bala |

Actor Bala, known for Malayalam and Tamil films, tied the knot with his relative, Kokila, on Wednesday (October 23) at around 8.30 am. The wedding took place at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple in Kerala's Ernakulam. This is the third wedding of the actor.

Kokila is the daughter of Bala's maternal uncle. The ceremony was attended by his family members and friends. Several pictures and videos of the wedding went viral on the internet.

During a media interaction after his wedding ceremony, he said, "Kokila is my relative, and I wish my mother could have been here to celebrate with us. She's 74 and in poor health, but she really wanted to attend. This marriage fulfils a dream that Kokila has held onto since her youth."

Bala also requested everyone to shower love on them. He said that Kokila doesn't speak Malayalam but over the past few years she has been a great support to him for his health and recovery.

A few days ago, the actor hinted at getting married again. Speaking to Mathrubhumi, he said, "I felt the need for support after my liver transplant. I had said in an earlier interview that I'm confident when I'm on my own. I am now taking care of my diet and taking medicine. My health has improved, and it is possible to move forward in good condition. Bless with your heart if you can."

Bala is known for his roles in films such as Big B, Bullet, SMS, Sound of Boot, Avan, Kayam, Hero, Musafir and Cowboy.

On the personal front, Bala was earlier married to singer Amrutha Suresh. The duo got divorced due to their irreconcilable differences. He was prohibited from speaking about Amrutha and their daughter publicly. Post their divorce, Amrutha married Elizabeth Udayan.

