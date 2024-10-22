 Britney Spears Marries Herself, Flaunts White Wedding Gown: 'Might Seem Embarrassing Or Stupid' (VIDEO)
Britney Spears Marries Herself, Flaunts White Wedding Gown: 'Might Seem Embarrassing Or Stupid' (VIDEO)

Britney Spears shared a video in which she is dressed as a bride in a white wedding gown and veil. She termed it the ‘most brilliant thing’ she has ever done.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Britney Spears | Instagram

American pop singer Britney Spears, post her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year, has now shocked fans as she has 'married herself'. The singer took to Instagram on Monday (October 21) and shared a video in which she is dressed as a bride in a white wedding gown and veil.

She termed it the ‘most brilliant thing’ she has ever done. Sharing the video, she wrote, "The day I married myself. Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done."

In the clip, Britney donned a white satin wedding gown and a lace veil. It also had the track 'Fields of Gold' playing in the backdrop. The lyrics of the song are about finding love in barley fields.

On Saturday, she also shared a snapshot of the same video and treated fans to the news of her self-marriage. She wrote, "A month after I got married on this day, I married myself !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM…"

The 42-year-old singer had earlier shared an image of an empty church and later a video of herself enjoying by the poolside donning a yellow bikini.

Britney & Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney has been private about her separation from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. The two parted ways in May this year. They got married in June 2022 and filed for a divorce in August 2023.

The singer was earlier married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline. With Kevin, she has two sons — Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Britney's Dating History

In the past, Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake, Wade Robson, Colin Farrell, Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline, Adnan Ghalib, Jason Trawick, David Lucado, Charlie Ebersol and Sam Asghari.

Britney's Work Front

She is best known for her songs Toxic, Gimme More, Oops! I Did It Again, Baby One More Time, Circus, Womanizer, Sometimes, Criminal and more.

Her last album, Glory, was in 2016, after which she made her comeback in 2022 with Elton John's Hold Me Closer. She also collaborated with Will.i.am on the track Mind Your Business in July.

