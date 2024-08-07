'It Is Britney's Actual Dress', Blake Lively Wears Britney Spears 2000s Versace Butterfly Gown For 'It Ends With Us' Movie Premiere

Blake Lively for It Ends With Us movie premiere | Instagram

One of the highly anticipated romantic novels turned into a film, "It Ends With Us", is all set to be released on August 9 in cinemas worldwide. Fans are eagerly awaiting the big-screen adaptation of their favourite book. Adding to the excitement, Hollywood actress Blake Lively has been stunning everyone with her looks during the movie's promotions. Wearing an array of silhouettes, including floral print dresses, archival pieces, and floral ensembles, the actress's recent couture has been grabbing all the attention online.

During the It Ends With Us New York movie premiere at AMC Lincoln Square, the actress donned an exquisite Versace butterfly dress which was once worn by Britney Spears for the 2002 Versace show in Milan.

Taking to Instagram, Blake Lively posted a lovely story for the singer. She wrote, "Today's mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thankyou for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."

The actress also quoted the People, "It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met, but, it's on me. I feel lucky!"

Decoding Versace butterfly dress

The breathtaking ensemble worn by Blake was a multi-hue dress featuring colours like blue, lavender, pink, green, peach, and yellow. The outfit boasted of figure-hugging silhouettes, a halter neckline, a cutout in the front, and a flowing skirt. The dress was adorned with floral embellishments on the waist, sparkling sequin details, and intricate motifs that made her beauty shine on the red carpet.

The actress accessorised her look with strappy heels, flower-shaped earrings, and rings from Lorraine Schwartz. With the glam makeup and her curly hairdo, she looked mesmerising in the 2000s couture.