'Makes Me Sad': Karan Johar SLAMS Comedian Kettan Singh For Disrespectful Mimicry, Latter Issues Public Apology

Filmmaker Karan Johar was left disappointed on Sunday after comedian Kettan Singh mimicked him on a show on television which did not go down well with the former. KJo took to his social media to slam the comedian and the makers and called the act 'disrespectful'.

On Sunday evening, KJo shared a note on Instagram which read, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom...and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel...a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

The show in question was Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge on Sony TV in which comedian Kettan Singh is often seen mimicking KJo and recreating his Koffee With Karan episodes.

Television csarina Ektaa Kapoor too voiced out her support for KJo and called it "ugly humour on shows". "Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours," she wrote.

As the controversy escalated, Kettan took it upon himself to apologise to Karan and clarify his stance. The comedian issued a public statement which read, "I would like to apologise to Karan sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do, because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show."

He went on to say, "If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

KJo is yet to respond to Kettan's apology. Meanwhile, in the said promo of the show, actress Huma Qureshi can also be seen laughing as the comedian mimicked KJo in a caricaturish manner.