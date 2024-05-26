'Main Itni Frustrate Ho Gayi': Sharmin Segal Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Disapproved Of Malaal Shot Despite 30 Takes

Sharmin Segal | Instagram

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town ever since it released and what grabbed more attention on social media was actress Sharmin Segal getting trolled for her 'expressionless acting' as she played the role of Alamzeb in the series.

And amid the chatter around the actress, an old interview of hers has resurfaced in which she recalled an incident from her debut film Malaal. She had shared that she was directed by her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a scene, and she had to give 30 takes to get it right.

Sharmin Segal Recalls Malaal Shoot

Sharmin started her acting career by marking her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2019 film Malaal, with Meezan Jafri. For those unawares, she is Bhansali's niece and has assisted him on several films before her acting debut.

Talking about how she got rejected after shooting repeatedly for the same shot in Malaal, she said, “Wo ek shot mein meri jo vaat lagi hai. Main normally 15 takes deti thi. Mujhe 25 takes lage hain uss din," she said.

She added that whatever she had prepared for the day got wasted on one shot, and after that, Bhansali informed her that he would be staying back for another shot.

Sharmin Recalls Her Emotional Moment

She further talked about her breakdown moment when another shot of hers was not approved by Bhansali even after 30 takes. She said, “Main gayi set pe. 30 takes, okay nahi hua. Uske baad main itni frustrate ho gayi."

She mentioned that Bhansali did not scold her or raise his voice, but simply said that she had to do the scene. "I couldn't do it. And I cried after 30 takes".

About Sharmin's Debut Film Malaal

Sharmin marked her Bollywood debut with Malaal, co-starring Meezaan Jafri. The film was a remake of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 7G Rainbow Colony, and it showed the love story of two people belonging to contrasting backgrounds and living in a Mumbai chawl.

It was released in theatres on July 5, 2019.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut and it showed the lives of courtesans and their tryst with love and tragedies in the pre-Independence era.

The show, which released on Netflix on May 1, stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.