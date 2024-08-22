‘Main Ek Ghanta Udaas Hoke Roya’: Neil Nitin Mukesh Reacts To Horrific Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Neil Nitin Mukesh |

The Kolkata rape-murder case has seen significant protests and outrage. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about the incident and shared that he was emotional hearing the news, and spent hours in tears, and thinking about her daughter's future.

He expressed deep empathy and support for the ongoing protests demanding justice in the tragic incident. Speaking to Buzzoka, he said, “For the first time when I heard this news I was alone at home. My wife and daughter had gone to her mother’s house. Mai akela ghar par tha, aur jaise hi maine news suni, mere aakho mai aasu the aur mein ek ghanta udas ho ke roya tha and I remember calling my wife up and just trying to talk to her.”

The actor further stated that as a father he often thinks about his daughter and with the ongoing scenario, he is worried about her furture. “I’m an emotional man, jitna bhi log mujhe jante hai. Jante hai ki mai ek family oriented banda hu. I always share reels with my daughter so of course one tries to think. Like every dad even I think about my daughter’s future, kal voh badi hogi, kya karegi, dar lagta hai," Neil concluded.

The actor shares the views of many who, in the wake of the horrifying occurrence, are demanding responsibility and institutional change.

On the personal front, Neil married Rukmini Sahay in a traditional Hindu wedding in the presence of his family in 2017. The following year he welcomed his first child, a daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

On the work front, he was last seen in the 2023 South film Bandra, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Mamta Mohandas, Dileep, Dino Morea, and more. The film story revolves around a gangster with roots in Kerala who has a large crew and criminal syndicate. It is directed by Arun Gopy, and produced by Vinayaka Ajith.