 Maidaan Makers Accused Of Plagiarism, Mysore Court Orders Stay On Film A Day Before Release
The makers of Maidaan have not issued an official statement on the judgement yet, and in fact, they are promoting the film for its April 11 release

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has landed into a legal soup just a day ahead of the film's release. A scriptwriter from Karnataka has accused the makers of plagiarism and after his appeal in the Mysore court, the bench ordered a stay on the film's release.

As per reports, scriptwriter Anil Kumar claimed that he had written a story based on the Indian Football team's snub at the 1950 FIFA World Cup back in 2010 and had even registered his story with the Screen writers Association in Mumbai by the name of Paadanduka.

He claimed that Maidaan's assistant director Sukhdas Suryavanshi had connected with Anil in 2019 regarding the story and had promised to get him in touch with Aamir Khan to produce a film based on the same, but that never happened.

"Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released, I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie," he claimed in his petition.

Anil then moved the Mysore court accusing Maidaan makers of plagiarism and seeking a stay on its release. And on April 8, the court issued an order directing the producers and distributors to stall the release.

However, the makers have not issued an official statement on the judgement yet, and in fact, they are promoting the film for its April 11 release. A premiere for B-Town celebs was also held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Maidaan is based on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach in the late 50s and early 60s, who is credited to have revolutionised the sport in India. 

