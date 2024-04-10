'Creepy Man, Disgusting!': Netizens Accuse Boney Kapoor Of Touching Priyamani Inappropriately At Maidaan Screening

Film producer Boney Kapoor was bashed left, right and centre on the internet after a video of him posing with actress Priyamani during the screening of Maidaan surfaced online. Netizens slammed the veteran filmmaker and accused him of touching the actress inappropriately and making her feel uncomfortable.

Maidaan, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, was screened for B-Town celebs in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, and Priyamani, who plays a key role in the film, arrived looking gorgeous in a saree. Boney, who was interacting with guests outside the screening theatre, greeted the actress, and as they posed for the paparazzi together, he was seen placing his hand on his back and waist, which did not go down well with netizens.

People slammed the 68-year-old filmmaker for touching Priyamani in an inappropriate manner, that too in front of the paps, and labelled him a "creep". "Someone as well known and powerful as Priyamani has to endure this creepy man's disgusting behaviour. I cant even imagine how he must be behaving with young and upcoming actresses," a user commented.

Another netizen wrote, "Imagine having 2 young daughters and being such a creep. It’s such a shame," while another commented, "Do you think Boney Kapoor is the Harvey Weinstein of India or is there someone else who takes that prize?"

This is not the first time that netizens have called out Boney for touching women inappropriately. During the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in 2023, the filmmaker was seen posing with his hand around Gigi Hadid's bare waist, which was criticised by netizens.

Earlier, he was also bashed for touching Urvashi Rautela inappropriately at an event, but the actress had defended the filmmaker later and had called the media out for cooking up stories.