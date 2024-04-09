Major Setback For Boney Kapoor: Mumbai Court Orders Maidaan Producer To Pay ₹96 Lakh To Vendor Who Accused Him Of Cheating

Boney Kapoor | File photo

In a major setback for film producer Boney Kapoor, a Mumbai court has ordered him to pay a staggering Rs 96 lakh to a vendor who had lodged a case against him for not paying dues after getting equipment from him for the film Maidaan.

The vendor had taken the legal route after he claimed that Boney kept delaying his payment amounting to Rs 1 crore for over two years, which he was supposed to get for supplying equipments during the making of Maidaan.

As the vendor won the legal battle, a local Mumbai court declared that Boney ought pay him a whopping Rs 96 lakh for the services that were rendered. "The Honourable court be pleased to direct the defendants to furnish security in the sum of Rs 96,06,743, to produce and place at the disposal of the court, when required, the said property or the value of the same, or such portion thereof as may be sufficient to satisfy the decree," the verdict stated.

Boney has been ordered to pay the money within 8 days.

Post the verdict, the vendors issued an official statement that read, "He (Boney Kapoor) had refused to pay the interest even after holding back the payment for over 2 years. The demand for our rightful dues were termed as 'arm twisting' and 'blackmailing'. But eventually, what is right will always win and so have we!"

The statement further read, "I really hope that people in this industry understand that no one should actually be taken advantage of or be bullied and should fight for what is rightfully theirs! When they work so hard for it, they should get what they deserve and nothing less!"

Boney's team is yet to issue an official statement on the verdict.