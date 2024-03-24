Maidaan Director Amit Sharma Reveals Having 'Doubts' About Ajay Devgn: 'His Image In My Mind Was Of Singham, But He..'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Maidaan, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2024. Ahead of the movie's release, Amit Sharma, director of Maidaan, revealed that he had 'doubts' about casting Devgn in the film.

Talking to Indian Express, Amit said that he had never worked with Ajay before, so he had his own doubts.

"You build an image in your mind of an actor, and his image in my mind was of Singham. But he broke that. He would keep the stardom of Ajay Devgn outside the set. Once in, he would be Syed. His performance in the film is incredible. I’m not saying because it’s my film, but viewers will realise once they watch it,” he said.

Maidaan portrays the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim.

Further, Amit said, “When we started having conversations about him (Syed), I remember at one point he was standing like the way Ajay Devgn does, with swagger, and by the end of it, he was standing like Syed. Simple, slightly bent. There was no Singham, only Syed."

Maidaan was delayed multiple times. Reacting to this, Amit said that it was frustrating, but he kept his cool as he knew it was not in his hands. "I didn’t make any hasty decision that let me do this or that. I let things fall in place and kept the film first, frustration second. Anyone would be restless. You expect your baby to come on a certain date, but when you’re told there’s more time, you obviously feel a little. But everything happens at right time, and now is Maidaan’s time, and I’m really excited,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maidaan is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on April 10, 2024.