Mahesh Bhatt REACTS To Animal: 'Ranbir Kapoor Is Making Me Prouder' |

Shri K S Rama Rao and Mahesh Bhatt share a memorable association while Mahesh Bhatt had directed Criminal which was produced by Shri K S Rama Rao. Criminal (1994) starred Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Manisha Koirala and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The two recently met during the trailer launch of a film titled Shantala.

It is a period film set to release on December, 15, 2023. Produced by Dr Irrinki Suresh under the direction Seshu Peddireddy. The film stars debutante Ashlesha Thakur and Nihal Kodhaty.

Talking about the film, KS Rama Rao says, “Actually, my friend in Ohio America had this idea. The content has Carnatic music that is also part of the story. I decided to back this period film as we felt we could present it with a difference.”

Mahesh Bhatt, who has always been vocal about women empowerment comes forward in support of the women empowerment story of this tribal girl in Shantala. “KS Rama Rao has come from Hyderabad and we met after 30 long years. He has contributed a lot to my life. Seshu used to be my assistant 30 years back. It’s an opportunity for me to attend this trailer release. It's an intriguing female empowerment story. This is a story of a tribal woman, who has been looking forward to fulfil her dreams.”

“I am of the opinion that until a man joins hands in the fight of women attaining freedom and fulfilling her dreams she will not be able to achieve her aim. The emancipation of a man [with the support of the hero] is indeed completing the story of woman empowerment. This film is being made in all the languages. This indeed is a great thing as it will reach all the audiences,” he further states.

After playing a child artist in The Family Man, Ashlesha Thakur is all excited to be associated with this film. She shares, “I got the opportunity as they loved my performance in The Family Man. They approached me and told me there is a part which is about a girl who comes from different era Seshu sir believed in me and felt I could do justice to the story. We did some workshops which helped me in learning the rhythm of the story. This is the story of those girls, who through their dancing skill cherish to gain empowerment. I took it as a huge responsibility and tried to do justice to my job.”

While praising her capabilities, Bhatt tells, “When I saw her dancing, I realised that Seshu has taken longer shots and cut the shots frequently. Choreographers usually cut shots so as to make the artist feel comfortable. This child does it in one whole breath. She was dancing on the hot ground and continued to dance even though she had to dance bare feet. This generation has the audacity to do their best and face the compelling challenges yet come out successful.”

Nihal Kodhaty shares, “My parents used to watch Bhatt Saab’s films when they were in love. And when they came to know that Bhatt Saab is going to be present at the trailer launch, they were so happy. I would like to reveal in the presence of Bhatt Saab that my parents got married because they watched your films.”

Meanwhile…PAPA Bhatt reacts to the success of Ranbir’s Animal and Alia’s big win at the National Awards.

“Box office is also important. According to me, since the dawn of time this discussion has been going on that whether the movie should only cater to aesthetic needs or make money? Well, It will go on till movies are made. I think the intent with which you start making movies is very important. I personally feel that if you achieve both, creative plus box office success, then your motto is achieved, but that’s a rare phenomenon.”

“I can’t speak about my kids praising your own face won’t look nice. But yes, if the world is saying so, then it feels great. Indeed, Alia has made me proud but with the latest success of Animal, Ranbir is making me prouder. Alia has indeed made me proud with the kind of films she has chosen to be part of. Yes, Alia winning the National Award which is the most prestigious award has brought in loads of proud moments in the family,” he adds.