Mahesh Babu Reveals He Smoked Ayurvedic Beedi In Guntur Kaaram: 'Found It Nice'

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | YouTube

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Guntur Kaaram, recently revealed that he had to use 'Ayurvedic beedis' during the shoot of the film, in which his character can be seen consuming beedis at regular intervals.

During an interaction, he revealed that when the shoot of the film commenced, he was given real beedis to smoke. However, the actor, who is not a smoker in real life, got migraines due to the beedis and that is when he approached the makers with a request to find a substitute.

The makers then got him herbal beedis made out of clove leaves and the rest of the film was shot using those. "I don't smoke and won't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves," he shared.

"Trivikram (Srinivas) researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it," he explained.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, which was earlier titled SSMB28, released in theatres on January 13, and it has emerged to be a hit among the masses.

Besides Mahesh Babu, the Telugu actioner stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Sunil in key roles.

Guntur Kaaram marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 long years, their previous films together being Athadu and Khaleja.

Guntur Kaaram is going strong at the box office, and within five days, the film has managed to rake in Rs 94.50 crore in India alone. Globally, it has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, and is now rapidly marching towards the Rs 200 crore club.