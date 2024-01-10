Cop Fractures Leg During Stampede At Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Event In Andhra Pradesh; Visuals Surface

A police officer was severely injured at the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram in Andhra Pradesh. A video has gone viral in which a large number of fans are seen gathered at Namburu Cross Road in Guntur on Tuesday (January 9) evening, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

According to ANI, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, Venkata Rao, was injured in the stampede during the pre-release event. He reportedly fractured his leg.

Several media reports stated that fans created ruckus at the event and police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. The video which surfaced on social media, showed the crowd pushing police barricades and throwing chairs on each other.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu shared a picture from the event and thanked his fans and followers for all the love that he's receiving. He also thanked the Guntur police department for their 'support and assistance' throughout the pre-release event.

"Thank you, Guntur!! ♥️ Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon!! ♥️♥️♥️ Sankranthi begins now!! 🎉 #GunturKaaram. A special mention to the Guntur police department for all their support and assistance throughout the event yesterday," the actor wrote on X.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is all set to release on January 12. The film is touted to be an action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj and Sunil.