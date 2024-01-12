Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram With Fans At Sudarshan Theatre In Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, watch the actor's latest film Guntur Kaaram with fans at Hyderabad's Sudarshan Theatre on Friday (January 12). Several pictures and videos of the actor and his wife have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the visuals, Mahesh Babu is seen entering the theatre premises with his family. He is seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt, jeans and white shoes. On the other hand, Namrata is seen wearing a pink outfit. After stepping out of his car, the actor waved at his fans who gathered outside the theatre.

Another video shows fans cheering for Mahesh Babu as he watches himself on the big screen. They also threw confetti inside the theatre and showered rose petals on the actor and his family.

Take a look at the viral photos and videos here:

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu shared a picture from the pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram in Andhra Pradesh and thanked his fans and followers for all the love that he's receiving. He also thanked the Guntur police department for their 'support and assistance' throughout the pre-release event.

"Thank you, Guntur!! ♥️ Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon!! ♥️♥️♥️ Sankranthi begins now!! 🎉 #GunturKaaram. A special mention to the Guntur police department for all their support and assistance throughout the event yesterday," the actor wrote on X.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram release on January 12. The film is an action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj and Sunil.