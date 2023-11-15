Mahesh Babu Remembers Late Father Krishna On His First Death Anniversary: Hails Him As 'Superstar Forever'

Superstar Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautam and Sithara, held a special prayer meeting in Hyderabad to remember and celebrate the legacy of late patriarch and superstar Krishna.

Wednesday marked the actor's first death anniversary. Members of the Ghattamaneni family turned up at the prayer meet to pay their respects in fond rememberance of the departed soul.

Mahesh took to his X account to share his sentiments with fans of the actor and his father. Accompanied with a black and white image of Krishna in his youth, the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote, “Superstar, always and forever”.

Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram to share a special message for her beloved father-in-law. Sharing a picture from the prayer meet, the Astitva actress wrote, “We miss you, Mamayya Garu, and you will always remain in our thoughts and prayers. May your soul continue to rest in peace, and may we honour your memory by spreading the same love and warmth you graciously gave to us.”

Recently, a massive statue of the actor was unveiled in his constituency at Vijayawada, which saw Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in attendance. Expressing his gratitude to the Vikram actor, Mahesh had shared, "Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan sir and #DevineniAvinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind! Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. Humbled by all the love"

Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan Sir and @DevineniAvi Garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind. Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the… pic.twitter.com/4YUOidCR8d — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 10, 2023

ABOUT KRISHNA

Krishna passed away at the age of 79 on Nov 15, 2022, following multiple organ failure. One of Telugu cinema's most celebrated faces, the actor has been credited with introducing the first cinemascope film, the first 70-mm film and the first cowboy flick in the language industry. Honoured with a Padma Bhushan honorate by the Government of India, the actor also actively served in Andhra Pradesh politics for a brief period. He was also knighted with a honorary doctorate from the Andhra University in 2008 for his contribution towards cinema.