Mahesh Babu Expresses Gratitude After Kamal Haasan Unveils Superstar Krishna's Statue In Vijayawada (WATCH) |

Actor Mahesh Babu expressed gratitude after Kamal Haasan unveiled the statue of his father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a video from the statue's inaugural event. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to @ikamalhaasan sir and #DevineniAvinash garu for gracing the inaugural event of Krishna garu's statue in Vijayawada. Truly honoured to have them unveil Nanna garu's statue, a homage to the legacy he left behind! Also, a big thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart who made this event possible. Humbled by all the love"

Kamal Haasan on Friday unveiled the statue of Superstar Krishna in Vijayawada.

Kamal Haasan along with East Constituency YSRCP incharge Devineni Avinash unveiled the statue of Krishna installed in Guru Nanak Colony.

During media interaction YSRCP East Incharge Devineni Avinash said that "It is a pleasure to unveil here the idol of Telugu people's favorite actor Krishna . Krishna is an actor who has made his mark in the Telugu industry." "On behalf of the people of the city we thank to all film industry . Special thanks on behalf of Krishna's family members to CM Jagan for helping to set up the Krishna statue within ten days," Devineni Avinash added.

Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan Award.

He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama 'Thene Manasulu' in 1965.

He passed away on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad due to health issues.

After more than a week of his father's demise, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to express his feelings and emotions for his late father.

He penned a beautiful, heartwarming note on Instagram. He wrote, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration... my courage... all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me that I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward... I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna.. My Superstar ."

2022 was a difficult year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)