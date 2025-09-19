Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When & Where To Stream Blockbuster Film Online

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Mahavatar Narsimha, an intriguing animated mythological action film, was screened on November 25, 2024, at the International Film Festival of India, and it was released in theatres in 2D and 3D formats on July 25, 2025. The film received an outstanding response from critics and audiences. It emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian animated film, surpassing Kochadaiiyaan. It is now streaming on Netflix.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The fantasy drama film is available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The streaming giant has shared the trailer of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Narsimha ki dahaad se puri duniya kaanp uthegi 💥Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out now, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, on Netflix."

Plot overview

Mahavatar Narsimha recounts the mythological tale of Lord Vishnu appearing as a half-man, half-lion (Narasimha) to vanquish the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who had acquired invincibility from a blessing by Lord Brahma and persecuted those who worshipped Vishnu. The tale also features Hiranyakashipu's loyal son, Prahlad, whose steadfast belief in Vishnu leads to the avatar's emergence to safeguard him, ultimately reinstating harmony by vanquishing the despot.

Cast and characters of Mahavtaar Narshimha

The film features the voices of talented actors, including Aditya Raj Sharma as Hiranyakashipu, Haripriya Matta as Prahlad, Priyanka Bhandari as Kayadhu, Sanket Jaiswal as Narrator, Priyanka Bhandari as Kayadhu, Harjeet Walia as Lord Narsimha, Sanchit Wartak as Hiranyaaksh, Abhishek Sharma as Lord Brahma, Shahid Zafar as Varun Dev, Rakesh Soni as Demigod, and Anshul Sharma as Surya Dev, among others.

Powerhouse behind Mahavtaar Narshimha

Ashwin Kumar has directed the film, and Jayapurna Das has written the screenplay. The film is based on Narasimha Purana, Srimad Bhagavata Purana and Vishnu Purana. It is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Chaitanya Desai, and Kushal Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions and Hombale Films.