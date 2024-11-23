 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Actor & BB 7 Contestant Ajaz Khan Fails To Get More Votes Than NOTA In Mumbai's Versova
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Actor & BB 7 Contestant Ajaz Khan Fails To Get More Votes Than NOTA In Mumbai's Versova

The actor is no stranger to politics and has time and again dabbled in professions and activities other than acting. However, with merely 56 seats, the political fortunes of the actor looks really bleak and even NOTA (None of the above) option got over 4 times the vote received by the actor.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Former Big Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan, who is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from Versova seat, is trailing even NOTA (None of the above). The early trends showed the controversial actor struggling to get even 100 votes and NOTA getting close to 500 votes.

Ajaz Khan contested the elections on a Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket. The party is headed by Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' who is an MP from UP's Nagina.

The actor is no stranger to politics and has time and again dabbled in professions and activities other than acting. However, with merely 56 seats, the political fortunes of the actor looks really bleak. To be fair, it hasn't looked bright ever.

Talking of the contest on the Versova seat, the constituency is witnessing a thrilling contest between Haroon Khan of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Bharati Lavekar of the BJP.

The early election results trends in Maharashtra indicated a thumping majority for the BJP led Mahayuti and a massive defeat for the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's Mahayuti alliance is well on its way to winning over 200 seats and the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)- NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar)'s MVA alliance looks set to face an embarassing defeat, as per the early trends.

