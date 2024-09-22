After Rajat Dalal, Ghaziabad-Based Fitness Influencer Rajveer Shishodia Confronts Actor Ajaz Khan In Mumbai (Video) |

Mumbai: Ghaziabad-based fitness influencer Rajveer Shishodia recently travelled to Mumbai to confront actor Ajaz Khan, following a heated exchange on social media. This trip came just days after Shishodia publicly challenged Khan, using strong language and daring him to bring him to Mumbai from Noida.

Shishodia posted a video on his Instagram showing scenes from his meeting with Khan on Saturday, where both were accompanied by their followers. In the footage, Khan is seen greeting Shishodia with a hug before they engage in a discussion about their online feud.

The tensions between the two escalated when Shishodia got embroiled in a separate conflict with Delhi YouTubers, particularly Rajat Dalal. He had previously shared a video that included insults directed at Khan, openly mocking and challenging him. During this video, Shishodia taunted Khan, suggesting he should come to abduct him in Mumbai, further intensifying the rivalry.

Warning: Video Contains Abusive Language, User's Discretion Advised

Kalesh b/w You Tuber Azaz Khan and Rajveer Singh

pic.twitter.com/aJpCfGZRue — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 15, 2024

Ajaz Khan's Recent Controversies

Ajaz Khan has also been involved in a series of confrontations, notably with Carryminati, who created a roast video about him. This led to a viral moment where Khan confronted Carryminati in a mall, demanding an apology for the video. Following the confrontation, Carryminati complied, expressing regret and assuring Khan that he wouldn’t create similar content again.

Maine Promise Kiya Tha Mere Bete Say Or Mere Fan’s Say Aaj Maine Pura Kar Diya Aur (pathan jaan se jaye Lekin Juban se Nahi jaye).❤️💪🏻#Motivation #CarryMinati #YouTuber #EkNumber #Ajazkhan #ViralTweet pic.twitter.com/Ce84tz65tG — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 7, 2024

Khan later made a video in which he claimed that he was being targeted by the followers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He issued a warning to their fans and other YouTubers from Delhi, threatening consequences if they continued to make disparaging videos about him.

Shishodia's Challenge To Ajaz Khan

Khan claimed that these individuals should either confront him in Mumbai or he would find a way to bring them there. In a particularly bold move, Shishodia issued a challenge to Khan, claiming that even ghosts fear coming to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Ajaz Khan, who gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, has had a tumultuous past, including a 26-month stint in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested in a drug case in 2021. He has often boasted about his dominance during that time, describing his experience among a large inmate population.