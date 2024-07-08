Maharaja OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap's Movie

Maharaja OTT Release Date | Trailer

Maharaja is an action thriller film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The Tamil film was released on June 14, in theatres and it is set to release on an OTT platform in July 2024. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

When and where to watch Maharaja?

The film will premiere on July 12, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on social media and wrote, ""Lakshmi" kaanama ponadhum, Maharaja oda vaazhka thalaikeela ayiduchu. Thannoda veetu saami ah thirupi konduvara Maharaja evlo dhooram povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

Maharaja veetlandhu Lakshmi ah thiruditanga. Thannoda Lakshmi ah thirumbi konduvara evlo dhoorom povaru?#Maharaja is coming to Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! pic.twitter.com/8GTpgF3274 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 8, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of a barber named Maharaja, who lost his wife in an accident. His life turned upside down when some gangsters physically and sexually assaulted Maharaja's young daughter, Jyothi. He goes to the police station and asks them to help him, but when he doesn't get the help, Maharaja decides to take the matter into his own hands. Will a father be able to do justice to his daughter?

The action film is written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. Sudhan Sundaram has produced the film with Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Think Studios, Passion Studious and The Route. Dinesh Purushothaman has done the cinematography and B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music.