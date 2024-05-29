Maharaj: Junaid Khan To Play Journalist & Social Reformer Karsandas Mulji In Debut Film; Check First Look & Release Date

The first look poster of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (May 29). The release date and cast of the film, which is based on true events, have also been announced. Set in pre-independent India, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in a special appearance.

Maharaj revolves around the story of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, played by Junaid, who fought for women's rights. He also wrote on widow remarriage and stood up for the oppressed section of society.

The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure. Back then, the case had garnered widespread attention and scrutiny. It is considered to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time in India.

Maharaj has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who has earlier directed films like Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki and We Are Family.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - My next film as a director please give it all the love."

Talking about the film, Siddharth had earlier said, "It is a film that shows the resilience of human spirit and how a common man could wield the courage to help people around him and thus, help society at large. Get set to get mesmerised into a world of horse drawn carriages, old school printing presses, kaccha roads, beautiful traditions and a man’s will power to do good."

Maharaj has been produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment. It is written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai.