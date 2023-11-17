Madhuri Dixit To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From North West Mumbai? |

90s diva Madhuri Dixit, who is slowly rebranding herself in the entertainment industry after being away from the limelight post-marriage, is rumoured to join politics ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reports suggest that the ‘Devdas’ actor will contest from North West Mumbai. She is also said to have been in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for a while now.

Interestingly, Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene were seen attending the India vs New Zealand semi-final match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium alongside BJP leader Ashish Shelar. Madhuri shared a post congratulating Team India post the match as well.

She wrote, “And there u have it. Congrats #TeamIndia. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end #Shami. Congrats to @virat.kohli for back-to-back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Master Blaster’s record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI”

Besides that, she was also spotted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the actress of contesting elections yet.

Madhuri Dixit made her acting debut in the film "Abodh" in 1984 but gained widespread recognition and success with the film "Tezaab" (1988), in which she delivered a chart-topping dance number, "Ek Do Teen."

Throughout the 1990s, Madhuri Dixit became one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, starring in a series of successful films such as "Dil," "Beta," "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!," and "Dil To Pagal Hai."

Madhuri Dixit took a break from acting after her marriage but made a successful comeback with films like "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Gulaab Gang".

She also marked her OTT debut with the web series “The Fame Game”.

Madhuri was last seen in the OTT-released film “Maja Ma”. Helmed by Anand Tiwari it is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. She essayed the role of a queer woman in the film.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)