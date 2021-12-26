Madhuban Mein Radhika song: Amid backlash, Saregama says 'will change lyrics and name of track' featuring Sunny Leone

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video 'Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor', India’s oldest music label Saregama announced that it will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, the music company in a post wrote, "in light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace theold one across all platforms over the next three days."

The song, which was released last week, is sung by Shaarib and Toshi, and features Sunny Leone.

On December 22, Leone had tweeted, "New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!", while sharing the video of the song 'Madhuban me Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor'.

The initial few words of this song match with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from the 1960 film "Kohinoor". That song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured late actor Dilip Kumar.

"Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Mishra told reporters when asked about the song.

The announcement of Saregama comes hours after the MP minister alleged that the video hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

On Saturday, priests in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura had demanded a ban on this latest video album of Sunny Leone, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an "obscene" dance on the song 'Madhuban mein Radhika nache'.

In a similar incident in October this year, Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement with "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra or else face statutory action. The designer had later withdrawn this advertisement.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021