Bhopal: Remove ‘Madhuban mein Radhika' song from YouTube or face action, MP Home Minister warns Sunny Leone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam has warned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and makers of ‘Madhuban mein Radhika nache re’ song, saying remove the video from YouTube or face legal action.

“If video is not removed from YouTube within three days, the state government will take action against the actress and composer of the song,” Mishra said, adding that an FIR will also be registered if she (Sunny Leone) does not apologize.

There are people who always try to hurt the sentiment of Hindu religion, Mishra added.

“I will take legal advice and will take action against the makers if the song is not not taken down from the social media platform,” he said.

Notably, priests in Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh staged a protest, couple days ago, demanding a ban on the song. They alleged that Sunny Leone hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

Sunny Leone starrer 'Madhuban' song, which is said to be based on Kohinoor film released in 1960, was released on YouTube on December 22.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:53 PM IST