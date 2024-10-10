Made In India’s Arjun Mathur Gets Married To Girlfriend Tiya Tejpal In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Arjun Mathur, who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s popular show ‘Made In India’ has secretly tied the knot with long time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal.

The actor, who got married to his girlfriend Tiya in an initimate wedding ceremony is yet to share pictures or update about the same on his social media handles. However, a picture of Arjun and Tiya from their low-key wedding ceremony has been doing rounds on Reddit. In this picture, while Tiya can be seen sporting a simple yellow and orange saree, Arjun can be seen sporting a red kurta pyjama. The couple can be seen with garlands around their neck and are seen smiling widely as they look at each other.

For the uniformed, Tiya is a renowned production designer and has worked on films like Life Of Pi, Raman Raghav and more. On the other hand, Arjun, who essayed the character of Karan Mehra, a homosexual boy in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven, garnered massive acclaim for the same. The actor confirmed being in a relationship with Tiya in 2020 and the couple has been going strong ever since then.

Arjun, who was earlier married to Simrit Malhi in the year 2010, got divorced after two years. Post which, the actor, a decade later confirmed being in a relationship with Tiya Tejpal. While fans of the actor are yet waiting for him to give glimpses into his intimate wedding ceremony with Tiya, their low-key wedding ceremony has still garnered a lot of attention.

We wish the newly weds a very happy married life.