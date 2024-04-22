 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur Recalls HORRIFYING Incident Of Losing His Mom At 13 In Car Accident: 'Pain Gets Worse'
Arjun Mathur took to his social media and remembered his late mother on his death anniversary.

Arjun Mathur, who gained immense popularity after playing the role of Karan Mehra in the hit series Made In Heaven, recently remembered his late mother on his death anniversary.

He revealed that his mother passed away after a car accident when he was just 13 years old.

"The wounds have healed. The pain gets worse. And comes at me in ways I could never have imagined. 29 years today, to that fateful road-trip. Will never forget this song, which haunts me even today - the one we were singing along to, moments before that Maruti 1000 skid off that ghat. माँ," he captioned.

Arjun's father was driving the car when the accident took place. He and his siblings were raised by his father.

In 2019, at a conference titled Imagine – Parenting with Courage, he talked about his dad and said, “He (his father) was very busy, and suddenly he had three kids, all in their teenage years. He didn’t know what to do except for working and providing, but I think he unfortunately could not provide us with the emotional support that we required. He knew how to manage his hotel, and he would try to manage his family that way. But it wasn’t working. And, I rebelled in every way I could."

