'There is pressure to match audience's expectations': Arjun Mathur on challenges of reprising Karan Mehra in 'Made In Heaven 2'

With the rise of OTT and series culture in India, several much-loved shows are making a comeback with their next seasons. One such show that caught everyone's attention is 'Made in Heaven'.

Starring Arjun Mathur in the lead role as a wedding planner, the actor earned acclaim and even an Emmy nomination for his performance in season 1.

When asked about the challenges of reprising a loved character again, Arjun said, "It is an interesting process to revisit a previously essayed role and hit new notes and dimensions. One knows that it worked for the audience from all the love and appreciation we received, but the challenge is to take it somewhere new. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass audience's expectations, but I am positive they will not be disappointed. I am very curious about how the viewers react to Karan’s continuing journey."

Apart from 'Made in Heaven S2,' Arjun also has the second season of another acclaimed show, 'The Gone Game’, as well as Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' with Rasika Dugal in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:38 PM IST